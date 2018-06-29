Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta star-studded pre engagement party| SEE PICS

Mumbai: The famous businessman and one of the richest persons of India Mukesh Ambani along with wife Neeta Ambani today hosted a grand pre-engagement party of their elder son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law to be Shloka Mehta.

The pre engagement party was no doubt a star-studded affair as it marked the presence of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra along with rumored boyfriend Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Here are few pictures from Akash and Shloka’s pre engagement party which have gone viral on thr internet and have left the people going gaga over the event:-