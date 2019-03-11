Akash-Shloka’s wedding: Ambanis looks majestic in outfits by Sabyasachi| SEE PICS

Ambanis are the much talked about topic of the town earlier for Isha Ambani’s wedding and now its Akash Ambani weds Shloka Mehta that is trending on the internet. One of the most royal weddings of the country not only counts star studded gathering but also outfit designed by Sabyasachi is regal and the Ambanis look regal in head-to-toe dressed up in Sabyasachi’s outfits.

The one where Nita is looking at Akash is one of our favourites. Akash and Isha posed with Mukesh Ambani and with each other. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, the Bachchans, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and most celebs from Bollywood made it to the wedding. In fact, even Rajinikanth attended the wedding with his daughter Soundarya and son-in-law, Vishagan Vanangamudi. Although the celebs added to all the glamour and fun at the wedding, the Ambanis left no stone unturned to look their glamorous best at the wedding. Akash and Shloka’s wedding is the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

SEE PICS:-