Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to address media jointly tomorrow over seat sharing

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will address a joint press meet here Saturday, amid talks of seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls from which the Congress seems to be out.

This was announced Friday by SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary and Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary SC Misra. The top leadership of both the parties had met in New Delhi recently to discuss broad parameters of an alliance to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections.

The joint press conference at a posh hotel here will be the first after the parties gave contours of an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The two party chiefs had given their “in principle” approval to the alliance, which has shut its doors to the Congress in the state.

Sources said that both SP and BSP are planning to contest on 37 seats each out of the 80 on offer in Uttar Pradesh and plan to leave just two, Rae Bareli and Amethi, the bastions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the Congress.

Smaller parties like the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Nishad Party are also likely to be in the alliance.