Akshay is a friend, I wish him best: John on release clash with ‘Gold’

Mumbai: Bollywood action stunner John Abraham who will next be seen in the forthcoming ‘Satyamev Jayate’, said that Akshay Kumar is a friend and he wishes him best for his movie ‘Gold’, he also said that date clash is not a problem as his movie will be releasing on the same day when ‘Gold’ will be hitting the screens.

During the trailer launch of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ here on Thursday, John was asked if a release date clash can create a problem for the business of his film, and to his relations with Akshay.

John said, “Akshay is a friend. I wish him best. I think two films can release on the same day and survive. There are enough screens for both the films.”

‘Satyamev Jayate’ director Milap Zaveri added, “I wish ‘Gold’ all the best and how many ever films are coming on that day… May all the films do great business at the box office; and be appreciated by people.”

Both the movies exude a patriotic fervour, in sync with the Independence Day mood.