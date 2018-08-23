Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan enter Forbes’ list of highest paid actors 2018

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have made to the Forbes’ list of world’s highest paid actors 2018 and have attained seventh and ninth spot respectively.

The list is topped by George Clooney, the world’s 10 highest-paid actors tallied a combined $748.5 million between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018, before fees and taxes.

According to the list, while Akshay earned $40.5 million, Salman Khan earned $38.5 million. On a related note, Akshay and Salman made it to Forbes’ list of top 100 highest-paid entertainers 2018, which was announced last month. While Akshay was ranked 76th on the list, the Bharat star secured the 82nd spot. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who have made to the list in the past, have fallen off this time.

The list mentioned Akshay as “one of Bollywood’s leading men” who has “transitioned to socially-conscious roles, such as Toilet, a comedy supporting government campaigns to improve sanitation, and Padman, about a guy hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He still mints millions from backend profits and endorsing some 20 brands, including Tata and Eveready.”

For Salman, Forbes mentioned, “This Bollywood mainstay continues to produce and star in hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, cashing in on backend profits. Coupled with a slew of endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles to Chlormint gum, he remains one of India’s top earners.”