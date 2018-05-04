Akshay Kumar does social work with compassion

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says that his social work is a result of compassion towards humanity and feels fortunate to have got all money, fame and name. “I am really fortunate that God has given me fame, money and a celebrity status, and many youngsters get influenced by what I do. So I think my whole idea of standing for any cause is to utilise the power in a responsible manner. My social work comes from pure compassion. I…

“I am really fortunate that God has given me fame, money and a celebrity status, and many youngsters get influenced by what I do. So I think my whole idea of standing for any cause is to utilise the power in a responsible manner. My social work comes from pure compassion. I talk about issues that I feel for,” said Akshay.

Akshay is seen involved in the Indian film industry and apart form that one ca see him associated with training girls for self-defence, supporting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Once known as the poster boy of action dramas in Bollywood, over the past few years Akshay has associated himself with films with patriotic themes — like Airlift and Rustom — and those with a social message like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man. While Toilet… was about the need of toilets, Pad Man was aimed at spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene — both hardly spoken about subjects.