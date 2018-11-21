Akshay Kumar questioned by Punjab Police SIT

Chandigarh: Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) today questioned Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in connection with an alleged deal mediated by him between jailed Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The questioning video recorded as it began around 9.45 a.m after Akshay Kumar went straight to the high-security state police headquarters in Sector 9 here and appeared for the questioning. He remained inside the headquarters for almost two hours. When the questioning ended, Akshay was taken away in his vehicle through a side gate of the police premise to help him avoid the waiting media.

The SIT grilled Akshay regarding the alleged deal, his relationship with the sect leader and Badal. He was also asked if the Dera leader lived in the same locality in Mumbai as his, police sources said. Akshay apparently challenged the SIT officials to show evidence of the allegations raised against him and not go only by hearsay, an officer not willing to be identified revealed.

Akshay Kumar on the other hand dismissing all allegations said that he had great regard for the Sikh religion and would never do anything to dishonour or hurt it.