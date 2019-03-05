Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ gets release date





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s starrer “Sooryavanshi” will release on Eid 2020 and is expected to be an “action packed and with its “masala intact”.

Akshay went to the micro blogging site and tweeted: “From Rohit Shetty’s police universe, get ready for the fire-packed ‘Sooryavanshi’, releasing on Eid 2020.”

Akshay will star in and as “Sooryavanshi”, presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.

Akshay has assured his fans that the movie, which will go on the floors in May, will be “action-packed, masala intact”.

Two posters have unveiled Akshay’s look as a police officer in the movie. In one, he holds a pistol in his hand.

“A bullet for a bullet,” reads the tagline of the movie, which will take the universe of Shetty’s “Singham” and “Simmba” forward.

Karan Johar tweeted: “Eid 2020 will be about a bullet for a bullet. ‘Sooryavanshi’ stars the khiladi of all time, Akshay Kumar and directed by the blockbuster machine Rohit Shetty.”