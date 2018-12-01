Alaska earthquake results in heavy damage, tsunami alert lifted

ALASKA: Alaska was rocked by earthquakes of intensity 7.0 and 5.7 resulting in the heavy damage to highways and buildings. People were seen running into the streets and were also warned of a tsunami.

The tsunami warning was however lifted a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries. A state official said Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is open and operating at reduced capacity with delayed flights following back-to-back earthquakes.

There were no serious pipeline leaks reports. Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said on Twitter that the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System was shut down at 8:34 a.m. and was brought back online at 3:30 p.m.