Alia Bhatt is having great time with Ranbir Kapoor & family, these pics are proof!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most famous and rumored love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’, is having great time along with each other in their New Year outing in New York. It seems as if Alia cannot get over Ranbir and his family any time soon while few of their pictures are getting viral on the internet in which all of them are enjoying each other’s company.

Although Alia has made it official by speaking about her relationship with Ranbir in Koffee with Karan but Ranbir have not given any official statement as of now but their vacations and partying together with each other’s family is a proof of sharing a good bond.

However, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have given thumbs up to anyone Ranbir would choose as his life partner and they also have indirectly talked about their liking towards Alia as a human being.

Here are the pics:-

 

La familia ❤️ Happy New year from all of us to y’all ❤️ #mydaddystrongestcoolest

❤️❤️❤️❤️

💕💕💕💕

