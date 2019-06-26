Alia Bhatt starts YouTube channel

Alia Bhatt has started a new Youtube channel which will give her fans a peek into the actress’ personal and professional life.

The “Gully Boy” actress, who is currently shooting for “Brahmastra”, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce her new venture.

“Something new, something fun, something on YouTube,” she wrote alongside a video link.

In the video, Alia says: “So, I am here today because I am launching my YouTube channel… I have done the Instagram and Twitter world and now I am trying to get onto the YouTube world.”

The “2 States” actress said the channel is a step to bring herself closer to her fans.

“What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life… good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days.

“As a person I have been super expressive. Somewhere I have become more little bit private after becoming an actor… If you like the idea, then you have to like share and subscribe to the channel and then we will see how it goes.”

Alia’s YouTube channel currently has more than 16,000 views and over 2,000 likes.