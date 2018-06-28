All my upcoming films in line are very different: Divya Dutta

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Divya Dutta who will next be seen in the forthcoming ‘Fanney Khan’, said that all her upcoming films in line are very different from each other and that she is happy that people do not offer her the same kind of roles.

“All the films in line are very different. I am kind of fulfilling and enjoying all my desires as an actor now,” Divya told media on the phone.

“‘Fanney Khan’ is opposite Anil Kapoor. It is a beautiful, emotional, soft and strong role. Then I am doing out-and-out comedy with Anubhav Sinha… That is ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. Then there is a thriller where I am back to my vulnerable self, and then a romantic movie,” she said as she listed her projects.

“Now, people don’t come to me with same kind of role. I’m happy that they offer me something different. Aur woh nahi karte toh main khudh maang leti hun (Now if they don’t then I ask them for a different role myself),” the actress exclaimed.

Divya’s performance has been appreciated in films like “Veer Zaara”, “Delhi-6” and “Heroine”. She won her first National Award in Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film “Irada” this year.