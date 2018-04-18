All of us need to work towards putting a stop to piracy: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan who was last seen in the movie ‘Tumhari Sullu’, said the need of the hour is that all of us need to come together and work towards putting a stop to piracy. She also said that she is happy to be a part of this initiative for the movie industry. Expressing her view point on piracy, the actress took to tweet: "I am happy to be part of this important initiative for the film…

Expressing her view point on piracy, the actress took to tweet: “I am happy to be part of this important initiative for the film industry. All of us need to come together and work towards putting a stop to piracy.”

She retweeted a link shared earlier by Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu of a video in support of a campaign launched in collaboration with the Producers Guild of India on anti-piracy.

In the video, Vidya takes viewers on a nostalgic trip about the cinema-watching experience in theatres.

She says: “Think back of a time when you watched a film in a theatre with your entire family. The lights going dim, the flicker of a projector, the entire collective human experience made better by crunchy popcorn and hot samosas as you settled in your seat. When was the last time when you enjoyed such a time basking in this kind of a glorious cinematic experience? Cinema’s conception in itself lies on this very principle of warmth and togetherness.”

“Indulging in piracy through easy, illegal downloads brutally robs us of this very experience which cinema was created for. Let’s come together and pledge to stop piracy.”