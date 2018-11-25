All you need know about Airtel’s new Rs. 419 prepaid recharge!

In order to take on the every other famous telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Idea, BSNL and Vodafone, Bharti Airtel is on roll and has been grabbing headlines every now and then for its lucrative recharge offers for its customers and this time the telecom company has launched its Rs. 419 prepaid recharge which comes bundled with 1.4GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 text messages per day for a period of 75 days.

Diving into the details of Rs 419 prepaid plan from Airtel, it offers unlimited voice calls to any network in India, 1.4GB of daily data benefit and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is 75 days. To make things clear, Airtel is offering voice calls without any FUP limit for a long time to take on Reliance Jio. And if a user doesn’t have 4G coverage in their location, the network will fall back to 3G or 2G depending on the availability. Users can still consume 1.4GB data per day on 3G or 2G network.

Airtel has a total of five prepaid plans with 1.4GB daily data benefit. The plans in question are Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509. All these plans offer 1.4GB 2G/3G/4G data per day, unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. But the validity of these plans differ. The Rs 199 and Rs 219 prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and the only difference is the latter offers free Hello Tune subscription for 28 days.

The Rs 399 plan, aforesaid, is valid for 84 days for select users and 70 days for all the users. The Rs 448 is an open market plan with 82 days validity, while Rs 509 plan offers the benefits for 90 days from the date of recharge. With the new Rs 419 prepaid plan, Airtel has a total of six plans offering 1.4GB daily data benefit.