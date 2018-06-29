All you need to know about Airtel new Rs. 649 Postpaid Plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Bharti Airtel is on roll nowadays and have yet again managed to its Rs. 649 postpaid plan to offer 80 percent more data to its subscribers.

Previously, the same Airtel plan offered 50GB of 3G/ 4G data to its customers, but is now offering 50GB of data with rollover facility. For comparison, Jio only has one postpaid plan worth Rs. 199 that offers 25GB data to its subscribers. Earlier, Jio had a Rs. 799 postpaid plan that offered 90GB of data with a 3GB daily limit, but that plan has been discontinued now.

Under the new Airtel Rs. 649 plan, apart from the 90GB of data per month, the revamped offer includes 100 SMS messages, unlimited voice calls, even on outgoing while roaming, and without any FUP limit, reports media. This postpaid plan is said to provide 3G/ 4G data with rollover facility, meaning the unused data of one month gets added on to the next one.

Additionally, the Rs. 649 pack reportedly also comes with a few other benefits that remain the same as before.

Under the new plan, Airtel is still offering a free add-on connection facility that enables a user to add a child’s Airtel postpaid connection to the primary account and avail the same benefits.

Previously, Airtel subscribers had to pay Rs. 99 for adding a new postpaid connection to the family, but now the postpaid plans come bundled with an add-on connection option. Also, subscribers can avail a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime.

Besides the above-mentioned benefits, the Airtel Rs. 649 unlimited plan is said to also come with Wynk TV subscription, access to its library of Live TV and Movies, and Handset Damage Protection.

Notably, the revamped Rs. 649 plan appears to be available to select users in some regions. We can expect a wider rollout in the coming days. Meanwhile, as mentioned, the other postpaid plans remain unchanged, but we can expect Airtel to refresh the lineup with additional data benefits.