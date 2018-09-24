All you need to know about Airtel’s new Rs. 289 prepaid plan

In order to take on Reliance Jio, other telecom companies like Airtel, BSNL, Idea and Vodafone have been in the news for launching new and affordable recharge plans for their customers ahead of the festive season. Specifically talking, Airtel has launched its new Rs. 289 prepaid plan for its customers offering unlimited voice calling across India and many more things.

Consumers will also get 100 SMS per day, along with 1GB of data on speeds up to 4G on the Airtel network. The plan is valid for 48 days, which is a daily cost of about Rs 6.

The plan is primarily meant for users who intend to place a lot of voice calls, and has no fair-usage policy on the voice calling. Furthermore, the plan is available for users across the country, rather than limited to only certain circles. The plan is ideally suited for feature phone users, but even those with a basic smartphone will see benefit in the plan, thanks to the 1GB of data available. It’s important to note that 1GB over 48 days isn’t a lot, and heavy data users would be better suited by Airtel’s other data-centric plans.

Interestingly, Jio still has the price advantage with its Rs 98 prepaid plan. The plan is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data for the validity period. However, users on Airtel, which currently has superior connectivity and a larger subscriber base than Jio across India, will benefit from this new voice-focused plan.