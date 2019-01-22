All you need to know about Airtel’s Rs. 1,699!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, leading telecom companies like BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have pulled up their socks in order to be on the top while talking specifically about Airtel, it has launched its all new Rs. 1, 699 with unlimited calling facility, data, and SMS benefits for a validity period of 365 days – a full year.

The latest one-year validity pack by Bharti Airtel has been priced at Rs. 1,699. The benefits of the Rs. 1,699 recharge plan include unlimited calling facility – local, roaming, and STD calls.

Airtel has not put any FUP on their unlimited calling benefits. The other benefits include 1GB of daily data alongside 100 SMS text messages daily.

Other additional benefits include Airtel TV’s premium content which means users will be able to access premium content through Airtel TV app. Airtel has also stated that the Rs. 1,699 One Year plan is an open market one in select circles soon. This means Airtel users will be able to avail year-long benefits of 1GB daily data for Rs. 1,699 only.

