All you need to know about Airtel’s upgraded Rs 99 prepaid plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Bharti Airtel is on roll nowadays and have yet again managed to upgrade its Rs 99 prepaid plan, offers 2GB data, upgraded from previous 1GB data limit, in the 28-days validity period. Also, the plan benefits prepaid customers of 100 SMSes per day that is 2800 SMSes within the validity period.

According to reports, the recharge pack is available only in select circles. The pack includes unlimited voice calls, roaming voice call benefits, STD and 100 SMS per day alongside 2GB data being offered instead of previous 1GB data.

Reliance Jio had recently launched a ‘Double Dhamaka Offer’ which offers 2GB data for 28 days at Rs 98, which pushed Airtel to bring out the latest pack.

BSNL has also entered the competitive market with lucrative packs and is posing a stiff competition for both Airtel and Jio. BSNL’s Rs 98 ‘Data Tsunami’ pack benefits prepaid customers with 1.5GB of mobile data per day for 26 days.

Airtel also recently refreshed its Rs 149 recharge pack and is offering 2GB high-speed data further validity of 28 days.

So, with this offer, Airtel is offering 56GB data of Rs 2.68. Unlimited voice call, 100 SMS per day and STD and roaming calls are also offered in this pack.

Whereas, Reliance Jio in its Rs 149 recharge pack currently offers 42GB of 3G/4G data with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. Local, roaming and STD calls are offered free with this service.

Vodafone on the other still has the costliest recharge pack in this category. Rs 199 recharge pack of Vodafone comes with 1.4GB data for 28 days with free STD, roaming and local voice calls.