All you need to know about availability of special edition iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in India

New Delhi: The wait is over as Apple’s special edition iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red colour will be available for purchase in India from today itself in 64GB and 256GB variants and the starting price is at Rs 67,940.

Features and specifications of special edition iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus:

The special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants

Starting price is at Rs 67,940

iPhone 8 (64GB) will cost Rs 67,940 while 128GB variant will be available for Rs 81,500. iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) will cost Rs 77,560 while the 256GB model will cost Rs 91,110.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features Retina HD display and the Next-Gen A11 Bionic chip.

iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.

Earlier this month, Apple launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red colour globally as part of its partnership with (PRODUCT) RED, an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.