All you need to know about BSNL new offer!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, many famous telecom companies have started giving new offers to its customers every other day and amidst other companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has yet again managed to launch another long-validity plan that is valid for 365 days priced at Rs 1,999, the plan offers unlimited local and national voice calls without any FUP limit.

Users also get 100 daily SMS for free, making a total of 36,500 through the validity. In terms of mobile data, the plan offers 2GB daily 3G data, meaning you can download up to 730GB data through the validity period. This brings the per GB cost to as low as Rs 2.73.

The BSNL Rs 1,999 plan directly competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,999 plan. Under this plan, users will get unlimited voice calls, unlimited roaming and 100 daily SMS for free. Users will also get complimentary access to Reliance Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioMovies, JioMusic and others.

Talking about data benefits, the Rs 1,999 plan from Jio offers 125GB 4G data without any daily FUP. Once the data limit is hit, users can continue browsing with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 64Kbps. The plan comes with a validity of 180 days. Clearly, BSNL is offering a better deal, both in terms of data benefits and validity.