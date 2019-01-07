All you need to know about Golden Globe Awards 2019!

With so many new and exciting things coming up this year, nothing other than Golden Globe Awards could be a perfect start to the New Year. Yes, you read it right! Golden Globe Awards 2019 will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air on NBC starting at 6:30 AM IST and it will also be available on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

The award show is organized to celebrate the best of television and film in the year 2018 and this year being the starting of the New Year, Globe will announce its first lifetime achievement award in the television category.

Here are the nominations for the award:-

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy has a varied nominations list with films like Green Book, Vice, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Poppins Returns and Favourite. Crazy Rich Asians had been winning hearts even before it’s official release because of its Asian cast, and portrayal of Asians in mainstream Hollywood. Likewise, Christian Bale’s Vice, the biographical drama about former US vice president Dick Cheney, has high stakes in the race with a total of six Golden Globe nominations, including best picture, best director for Adam McKay and best actor-musical or comedy for Bale.

In the television space, FX’s The Americans, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story scored big at the nominations.

With as many as 10 nominations, FX’s two shows — spy drama The Americans and Versace, the network is giving a tough competition to HBO and Amazon, which tied with nine nods. On the other hand, streaming giant Netflix secured eight nominations.

Sandra Oh has secured a nomination in the best drama actress category.

Jeff Bridges will be honored at the 76th Golden Globes ceremony with the lifetime achievement award.