All you need to know about ‘Honda PCX125’!

The famous automobile company Honda which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to reveal the price, features and specifications ahead of the launch of ‘Honda PCX125’. The new 2018 Honda PCX125 features a more sporty front apron with several new features. The new 2018 Honda PCX125 retains the original design of the PCX but now gets a sportier front end as compared to the 2017 model. The front fascia of the PCX125 gets sleek…

The new 2018 Honda PCX125 retains the original design of the PCX but now gets a sportier front end as compared to the 2017 model. The front fascia of the PCX125 gets sleek LED DRLs merging with the LED headlight. The scooter also gets LED taillight and turn indicators.

The Honda PCX125 is equipped with fully-digital reverse LCD instrument cluster. The scooter also gets handy storage space such as pocket on the left side of the fairing. The under seat storage stands at 28-litres with 12V AC adaptor.

The 2018 Honda PCX125 is based on the new steel duplex frame with the upgraded suspension system. The scooter features telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The overall design of the scooter is sporty with step-up seat design.

The 2018 Honda PCX125 draws power from a 125cc liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine producing 12bhp and 11.8Nm of torque. The PCX125 returns a claimed mileage of 47.7kpl. The scooter gets an 8-litre fuel tank with a range of 400km. Other prominent features of the 2018 Honda PCX125 include front disc brake with single-channel ABS and selectable Idling Stop system.