All you need to know about Huawei Band 3e, 3 Pro!

One of the most famous Chinese smartphone companies Huawei which is known to be giving good exteriors and interiors along with affordable pricing, have launched its all new bands ‘Huawei Band 3e and Huawei Band 3 Pro’ in India priced at at Rs. 1,699 and at Rs. 4,699 respectively.

Specifications of Huawei Band 3e:–

Huawei Band 3e features a 0.5-inch P-OLED display with 88 x 48 pixels. It weighs 6 grams (Band body)/ 11 grams (Wrist band) and measures 40.5 x 14.8 x 11.2 mm. The band is said to last up to 21 days of standby with 77mAh battery capacity. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity and is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 or later. It is touted to be 50-metre water resistant and 5 ATM dust resistant. Users can reject calls, mute or get a message or call notifications on the display of the device. Further, the wearable also lets you track your sleep and physical activities. Moreover, there is a Footwear Mode feature which enables users to get precise running data when attached to the shoe.

Specifications of Huawei Band 3 Pro:-

Huawei Band 3 Pro sports a 0.95 inch AMOLED (120 x 240 pixels) display. It is powered by Applo 3 microprocessor coupled with 384KB of RAM, 1MB of ROM and 16MB Flash memory. It weighs 25 grams and weighs 45 × 19 × 11 mm. Similar to Huawei Band 3e, the band 3 Pro also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 or later. The smart band packs a 100mAh battery which can last 7 hours even with continuous GPS use.

It can also track your sleep cycle and physical activities. Further users can mute incoming calls and receive a call or message notifications right from the display of the device. Other key features include 6-axis sensors, infrared detection sensor, water and dust resistant.