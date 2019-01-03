All you need to know about ‘Huawei Y5 Lite’!

One of the most famous smartphone brands Huawei which is known to be giving best quality features and camera, have unveiled its all new smartphone ‘Huawei Y5 Lite’ at a very attractive price.

The Huawei Y5 Lite has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD of 1440x720px resolution, a rear-facing 8MP f/2.0 PDAF camera and a 5MP f/2.2 fixed-focus selfie camera.

Huawei has equipped the Y5 Lite with 1GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor and a 3,020mAh battery with regular charging.

Our only gripe with the Huawei Y5 Lite is the fact that it comes with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and not Android 9 Pie (Go Edition).

Users in Pakistan will be able to snag the Huawei Y5 Lite in Black or Blue for PKR 16,500 (around €100).