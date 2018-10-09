All you need to know about Hyundai new Santro

According to the information given by the top officials, India’s second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will be launching its all new Santro model to global markets apart from catering to the domestic market.

The company will begin booking for the new model online from Wednesday onwards till October 22, he said. The model comes with three years/100,000 kms warranty and three years road side assistance.

The booking amount is Rs 11,100 for the fist 50,000 customers, he added. Speaking to the media here Y.K. Koo, Managing Director said, the new model will be shipped out to various overseas markets.

He said, the model will also be made in Vietnam where Hyundai Motor has a joint venture for the domestic market there. The company stopped production of its old Santro model in 2015