All you need to know about IndiGo flight ticket offers!

In order to take on other top notch airlines including AirAsia and Air India, IndiGo is grabbing headlines every now and then for offering bumper discount in flight tickets. Yes you read it right! The airline is offering flight tickets from Rs. 1, 999 on Hyderabad-Bhopal route.

On the international route, IndiGo will start daily, non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Bengaluru from 11 December. The airline is offering return fares starting from Rs 21,599 on this route.

On the domestic route, IndiGo started operations on the Bengaluru-Allahabad route earlier this month .

As part of the winter sale, IndiGo had put up 10 lakh seats up for grabs, with fares starting from Rs 899. The offer closed on November 25. IndiGo is the largest domestic airline with a market share of nearly 43% in October.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India is starting late-night flights, which come with cheaper airfares than those with regular timings, from tonight. Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Delhi-Goa-Delhi are some of the routes in which Air India will operate late night flights. Unlike regular flights, ticket prices in these flights start cheaper from Rs 1,000.

The government has said that it is reviewing some airlines’ decision to charge passengers for selection of any seats during web check-in. While the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Monday did not specifically mention any airline, IndiGo claimed that it has “neither changed its web check-in policy nor is there any charge for web check-in”.

The total number of passengers carried in the first 10 months of this year rose 20% to 11.46 crore, according to latest data from aviation regulator.