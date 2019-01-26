All you need to know about Jio Phone’s Rs. 594 & Rs. 297

India’s top most telecom company Reliance Jio owned by Mukesh Ambani is in full form to give tuff competition to all other leading telecom companies by launching new plans every now and then. Recently, Jio Phone has launched its all new Rs. 594 and Rs. 297 recharge plans offer validity of 168 and 84 days respectively, corresponding to 6 and 3 monthly recharge cycles (28 days).

Under the Rs. 297 recharge, Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users are provided with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days. This brings a total of 42GB data throughout the 84-day validity. There will also be complimentary subscriptions to the telco’s own content apps. Further, the telco is offering 300 SMS messages per 28 days, so a total of 900 text messages.

Jio Phone users picking up the Rs. 594 recharge, on the other hand, will get 0.5GB high-speed data per day for 168 days. This shows that the operator will offer as much as 84GB data for the entire validity period.

Similar to the Rs. 297 recharge, the Rs. 549 recharge also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and includes 300 SMS messages per recharge plans, with a total of 1800 text messages.

Both new Jio Phone recharge options also come with unlimited voice calling benefits. Post the given data quota, users will get data access at 64Kbps speed.