All you need to know about ‘KTM 390 Adventure’!

The famous automobile company KTM which is known for its brand image and durability have managed to officially announce the launch of the much awaited 390 Adventure for the Indian market.

The KTM 390 Adventure will be the smallest adventure motorcycle from the manufacturer and will be sold alongside the Duke and RC range in the bike maker’s stable. The new offering will take on the niche yet growing adventure motorcycle segment which offers the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the upcoming BMW G 310 GS.

Commenting on the upcoming launch Amit Nandi – President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto said, “KTM is a niche brand for a select few. With the 390 Adventure we would be making our long-awaited entry into the niche premium dual-sport segment which is a very apt segment for Indian roads.”

A lot is expected from the KTM 390 Adventure, which is expected to be a game changer in the segment. The upcoming motorcycle will draw its lineage from the brand’s rally-racing history and from the 1290 Super Adventure in the company’s stable. Much like the Duke range, expect the Adventure series from KTM to look identical and the 390 Adventure will be taking several design cues from the 1290 Adventure. The bike is also expected to get alloy wheels, while the option of spoke cannot be ruled out.

The upcoming 2019 KTM 390 Adventure will be sharing its underpinnings with the 390 Duke. So expect the same trellis frame underneath tweaked for ADV duties, along with a new long travel suspension setup. The bike is also expected to sport the TFT instrument console, full LED headlamp unit, ride-by-wire, and possibly riding modes as well. KTM says the upcoming 390 Adventure will be “a state-of-the-art package to ride long distances and conquer any terrain.”

Power is expected to come from the familiar 373 cc single-cylinder engine that also powers the KTM 390 Duke and RC 390. The motor is tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque on the Duke, and you can expect those numbers to make it on the 390 Adventure as well. In addition, we expect to see a larger fuel tank, wider and more comfortable seats coupled with an upright riding position.