All you need to know about launch date & bookings of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift!

One of the most famous automobile companies Maruti Suzuki which is known for its outstanding mileage and specifications is all set to launch its all new ‘Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift’ in India on January 27, 2019.

The Baleno will get a new design for the front bumper. This is sportier looking and gets a larger air dam. There are also two smaller air intakes on either side with up swept ends. There might also be a new alloy wheel design and similarly minor changes to the rear.

Some new feature additions may include a shark-fin antennae and the possible addition of a cruise control system.

Nexa dealers have also started accepting bookings at amounts ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in February.

Mechanically, the Baleno will possibly continue with its 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options. The diesel motor puts out 75PS and 190 Nm while the petrol motor makes 84PS/115Nm. A five speed manual and a CVT are the two transmission options. The Baleno is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform.

Expect to pay a slight premium over the current car, around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. The current Baleno range starts at Rs 5.38 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Baleno has been the segment leader since its launch in 2015 and this update will help Maruti Suzuki hold on to its lead. Both its closest rivals, the Hyundai i20 and Honda jazz have received updates since the Baleno has been on sale.