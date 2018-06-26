All you need to know about ‘New-Gen Toyota Century Flagship Sedan’!

The famous automobile Japanese company Toyota which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to reveal the brand new ‘New-gen Century sedan’ that will be sold in the international markets as well as in Japan.

By straightening the slope of the C pillar, the design focus of the cabin shifts to the rear, heightening the importance of the rear in appearance.

Two distinguishing lines have been polished at an angle with only a slim space between them so that they appear as a single, prominent line, lending the body an air of dignity and excellence. The phoenix emblem on 2018 Toyota Century takes a six-week period to be crafted to the final shape.

Additionally, the 2018 Toyota Century is pained in a new shade of black called Kamui.

The cabin of the 2018 Toyota Century too has been updated with an increase in the wheelbase by 65mm. The ingress and egress of the cabin too has been redesigned by adjusting the difference between scuff plate and the floor area.

The cabin comes equipped with a 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment system, 12 channel audio amp, and 20 optimally positioned speakers. It also gets a 7-inch touch panel in the center armrest that offers control of the audio system, air conditioning, massage function and curtains.

The third-gen Toyota Century is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid that makes a total of 431PS. Toyota states that the new Century delivers an overall efficiency of 13.6kmpl (under the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s JC08 test cycle). In terms of safety, the new-age Toyota Century comes with Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system, radar cruise control and adaptive high beam system.