All you need to know about new TVS 110cc bike Radeon!

As per the information given by the senior official, two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd hopes to further increase its market share in the commuter motorcycle segment with its new 110cc model ‘Radeon’.

The company launched the new model here on Thursday. According to Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, the new bike will be the fourth one for the company in that segment after Sport, Star and Victor.

He said the company plans to increase its market share in the commuter segment with the launch of Radeon.

The commuter bike segment commands a market share of 45 per cent. TVS Motor has a share of seven per cent and with the new model, the company plans to take it up to 10 per cent.