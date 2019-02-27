All you need to know about newly launched ‘2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Maruti Suzuki which is known to be giving best quality interiors and stylish exteriors, have launched its all new 2019 edition ‘Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ in India priced between Rs. 4.79 lakh for the base Sigma and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.14 lakh.

The entry-level Sigma variant gains high speed warning system that beeps once every minute at 80 kmph and above, and continues to beep at speed above 120 kmph. It is worth noting that dual front airbags, driver seatbelt reminder and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) are already standard on what Maruti Suzuki calls as the urban hatchback. Moreover, the reverse parking sensors and front passenger seatbelt reminder are also part of the standard kit in the 2019 Ignis.

The Zeta grade comes equipped with a new Smart Studio infotainment system that we previously saw in the new Wagon R and Baleno while another major addition is the presence of roof rails. The range-topping Alpha variant features projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lights to differentiate itself from the other versions. No mechanical and dimensional changes have been made as the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to be powered by the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre K series petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm.

The powertrain is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The rated fuel efficiency stands at 20.89 kmpl for both transmissions. Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel variant of the Ignis in the middle of last year owing to lack of demand. Maruti Suzuki has more than 50 per cent of domestic market share and is planning to pump in Rs. 14,000 over the next two year to increase the production capacity as well as introduce new models. The existing range of models are updated to meet the new Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) regulations coming into effect by October 2019.