All you need to know about newly launched ‘2019 Maruti Wagon R S-CNG’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Maruti which is known to be giving outstanding exteriors and interiors, have launched its all new ‘2019 Maruti Wagon R S-CNG’ in India priced at Rs. 4.84 lakh and Rs. 4.89 lakh respectively.
Moreover, the exterior of Wagon R has been
completely revised with modern design elements and a more prominent front
fascia comprising of updated headlamps and grille section along with a brand
new bumper and fog lamps. The rear takes inspiration from the Ertiga as the
vertically positioned tail lamps supplement the signature tall pillars and an
almost flat roofline of the Wagon R. The interior of New Wagon R has also
gained substantial improvements with the presence of a touchscreen infotainment
system and a redesigned dashboard. What came as a biggest surprise was the
arrival of the 1.2-litre K series four-cylinder petrol engine from Swift
producing 83 PS and 113 Nm, and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a
five-speed AMT.
The tried-and-tested 1.0-litre petrol
engine, on the other hand, continues in the LXi and VXi grades with similar
transmission choices as the bigger motor. We reported a few days ago that
Maruti Suzuki is banking heavily on the alternative fuels mainly CNG due to its
accessible nature and the high fuel efficiency for future benefits. The new
Wagon R was expected to receive CNG treatment right upon the launch but Maruti
Suzuki has taken just over a month to big it back into contention. Now after a
month of its launch, the largest automaker in the country launched the 2019
Wagon R S-CNG with the 1.0-litre engine in the entry-level LXi grade.