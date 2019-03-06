All you need to know about newly launched ‘2019 Maruti Wagon R S-CNG’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Maruti which is known to be giving outstanding exteriors and interiors, have launched its all new ‘2019 Maruti Wagon R S-CNG’ in India priced at Rs. 4.84 lakh and Rs. 4.89 lakh respectively.

Moreover, the exterior of Wagon R has been completely revised with modern design elements and a more prominent front fascia comprising of updated headlamps and grille section along with a brand new bumper and fog lamps. The rear takes inspiration from the Ertiga as the vertically positioned tail lamps supplement the signature tall pillars and an almost flat roofline of the Wagon R. The interior of New Wagon R has also gained substantial improvements with the presence of a touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned dashboard. What came as a biggest surprise was the arrival of the 1.2-litre K series four-cylinder petrol engine from Swift producing 83 PS and 113 Nm, and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.





The tried-and-tested 1.0-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, continues in the LXi and VXi grades with similar transmission choices as the bigger motor. We reported a few days ago that Maruti Suzuki is banking heavily on the alternative fuels mainly CNG due to its accessible nature and the high fuel efficiency for future benefits. The new Wagon R was expected to receive CNG treatment right upon the launch but Maruti Suzuki has taken just over a month to big it back into contention. Now after a month of its launch, the largest automaker in the country launched the 2019 Wagon R S-CNG with the 1.0-litre engine in the entry-level LXi grade.



