All you need to know about newly launched ‘Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic’!

The famous automobile company Pulsar which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic’ it will be the most affordable Pulsar 150.

Priced at Rs 67,400, the Pulsar 150 Classic is powered by the same engine as the Pulsar 150 and is largely similar in terms of styling, but lacks a few things that have brought down the price.

It is powered by a 149cc 2-valve twin spark DTS-i engine that produces 13.8 hp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The Pulsar 150 will be missing the graphics on the fuel tank with some mild design changes. It gets one disc brake, up at the front and a drum at the rear.

Bajaj has eight motorcycles in its Pulsar lineup – RS200, NS200, NS160, 220F, 180, 150, 150-Twin Disc and 135LS.

The Pulsar 150 will be the ninth edition in the series. It is priced at Rs 67,400 (ex-showroom) and the on-road price is Rs 80,800.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes with telescopic forks up front and a 5-way adjustable shock absorber at the rear. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. It gets tubeless tyres – up front is an 80/100 and at the back 100/90.