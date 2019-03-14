All you need to know about newly launched Forty-Eight Special & Street Glide Special!

One of the most famous automobile companies Harley Davidson which is known to be giving stylish exteriors and worth investing interiors, have launched its all new motorbikes ‘Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special’ in India priced at Rs. 10.98 lakh and 30.53 lakh respectively.
The Forty-Eight Special gets the 1970s
inspired fuel tank design and the major change compared to the regular
model is tall handlebars, which changes the riding position. The seats have
been redesigned to give more comfort for the rider over long distance journeys.
Harley Davidson has also given lots of chrome all over the body and the bike
now gets new graphics also. The Forty-Eight Special is priced at Rs. 10.98 Lakh
and will be available in three different colour options – Vivid Black, Wicked
Red and Billiard White. The fuel tank capacity of the new model is just 8.5
litres and the company has given 49 mm forks.
The Forty-Eight Special rides on 16-inch
aluminium wheels finished in black colour with 130/90 section tyre at the front
and 150/80 section tyre at the rear. The cruiser tips the weighing scale at 256
kg and it rides on Michelin Scorcher tyre. The Special is powered by 1200 cc
air-cooled, electronic sequential port fuel injection engine and it produces
98.9 Nm of torque. The Street Glide Special replaces the earlier model and it
is priced at Rs. 30.53 Lakh. Street Glide Special is powered by a bigger
1,886 cc engine instead of 1745 cc unit. This powerful engine produces 165 Nm
of torque at 3,000 rpm and the company has given a 6-speed gearbox. The new
model tips the weighing scale at 362 kg and it comes with stretched saddlebags,
Talon wheels and more.
The company has given new Boom Box GTS
infotainment system with 2 speakers and it comes with connectivity options like
navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth and USB. The Street Glide Special is
available in 7 colour options – Vivid Black, Industrial Gray Denim, Wicked Red
Denim, Barracuda Silver, Billiard Blue, Scorched Orange/Black Denim and Silver
Flux/Black Fuse.