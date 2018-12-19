All you need to know about newly launched ‘Nubia Red Magic Gaming smartphone’!

World-wide famous smartphone company Nubia which is known to be giving stylish interiors and exteriors, have launched its all new ‘Nubia Red Magic Gaming smartphone’ in India priced at Rs. 29, 999.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display panel is protected 2.5D NEG T2X-1 glass panel. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Nubia has provided a single, 24-megapixel Samsung 5K2X7SX camera sensor at the back that has 0.9-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. For selfies, the Red Magic has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with 1.12-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Nubia Red Magic has 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, dual-band 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Further, the Nubia Red Magic packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports NeoPower 3.0 and Nubia fast charging technologies. It measures 158.1×74.9×9.5mm and weighs 185 grams.