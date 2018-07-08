All you need to know about newly launched ‘Oppo A5’!

The famous Chinese multinational company Oppo which is known for its positive brand image and also is known for being one of the most awaited launch of the smartphones, have launched its brand new flagship ‘Oppo A5’ in China.

The Oppo A5 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ FullView LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch on top of the display is slightly wider than what you see on the Oppo A3, but Oppo hasn’t added any extra sensor as such.

The notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera, earpiece and the odd sensor for ambient light. The dual camera system on the back includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth.

Powering the Oppo A5 is a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The website only mentions the single variant with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. Notably, the Oppo A5 houses a pretty large 4,230mAh battery, which is perhaps why the handset weighs around 168 grams.

The battery should offer a good day to day and a half worth of life considering you also get a power efficient chipset based on a 14nm process.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack, among other things.

The Oppo A5 is set to go on sale from July 13 and is up for pre-orders right now. The phone has been priced at CNY 1,500 (approx Rs 15,500). There’s no word on whether the Oppo A5 will make it to India, but if it does the phone will likely be priced close to the Realme 1.

Separately, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find X in India on July 12 and has sent out media invites for the same. The flagship brings a stunning full-screen display with practically no bezels, and a pop-out mechanism that raise the top half of the phone to reveal the cameras. The Find X also packs some flagship-grade hardware led by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. We’ll know more about its pricing and availability on July 12 so do follow this space for more.