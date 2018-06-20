All you need to know about newly launched Oppo Find X!

The famous Chinese multi-national smartphone company Oppo which is known for its brand name and durability have yet again managed to officially announce its forthcoming smartphone ‘Oppo Find X’ which is an all screen and no bezel phone.

The Oppo Find X achieves this by taking forward things that Vivo started with its recently launched X21, and adding all sorts of crazy to it, down to the T. The Find X, to begin with, has a whopping 93.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

And how does it go about achieving such a ridiculous amount of screen real estate? Well, for one, it does not have a notch nor a prominent chin.

One wonders how things would be if Oppo had somehow managed to removed that wee bit of chin like the Apple iPhone X, as well. But that’s alright.

The Find X is the craziest bit of technology we’ve seen coming out of China off late — after the Vivo Nex — and because Oppo is fairly active in India, chances are the Find X may come to India as well.

The fact that the phone supports global LTE bands and will be sold in the US and Europe — a first for Oppo — adds credence to the fact that Oppo isn’t looking for China exclusivity with the Find X. But more on that later.