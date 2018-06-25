All you need to know about newly launched ‘Redmi 6 Pro’!

The famous Chinese technology company Xiaomi which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro’ starting at Rs. 10,400.

Specifications:-

1. The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9, and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display with a 84-percent NTSC colour gamut.

2. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

3. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

4. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR.

5. There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

6. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 149.33×71.68×8.75mm, and weighs 178 grams.

7. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 4000mAh battery. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor.