All you need to know about newly launched smartphone ‘Xiaomi Mi 9’!

One of the most famous smartphone companies which is known to be giving best quality specifications and camera features, have launched its all new ‘Xiaomi Mi 9’ in Chinese smartphone starts at 2,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 32,000) for the 6GB /128GB model and goes all the way up to 3,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 42,000) for the 12GB /256GB transparent variant.

Xiaomi has adopted a triple rear camera setup on the Mi 9 with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, primary 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, while the flash module is placed behind the glass on the back of the phone. The phone feature Electronic Image Stabilisation and features 4K video capture at 60fps. Up front the Mi 9 houses a 20MP camera in the tear-drop notch with HDR support.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has an impressive 107 DxOMark overall rear camera score, beating out the likes of the Pixel 3, iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T.

The Mi 9 Explorer Edition tends to stand out as a phone of the future with its transparent back.

While the black variant of the phone is the least impressive, as the blue and purple variants feature a holographic spectrum that shifts colour depending on which angle, you’re looking at the phone from.

The front of the Mi 9 is fitted with the latest Gorilla Glass 6, while the entire back glass is curved. The phone also features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display sourced from Samsung.