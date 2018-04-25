All you need to know about newly launched ‘Toyota Yaris’ in India!

The famous automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motor which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new in India at introductory prices for the base variant and the top end variant will retail at Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh respectively. Customers can book the new Yaris at any Toyota dealerships across the country with deliveries to begin from May 2018. N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota…

The famous automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motor which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new in India at introductory prices for the base variant and the top end variant will retail at Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh respectively.

Customers can book the new Yaris at any Toyota dealerships across the country with deliveries to begin from May 2018.

N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Yaris has already won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. We thank our customers for such a heartening and exciting welcome for Toyota’s debut in the B-High sedan segment in India. Toyota Yaris will be on display across all Toyota dealerships in India and customers may book for the test drive immediately.”

The Toyota Yaris will be offered in 4 variants – J, G, V, VX offered in either petrol manual of petrol automatic while the latter gets a CVT unit.

Visually, the Toyota Yaris takes its design cues from the older sibling, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Camry. In the front, the Yaris gets large sweptback headlamps with projector units, LED DRLs and LED guide lights along with large front grille with glossy black slats, coupled by round fog lamps.

The muscular line adds to the aggressive design of the Yaris, which is further complimented by those 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The door handles gets chrome while the ORVMs get integrated turn signal lights. At the back, the rear portion comes with a pair of large LED tail lamps and rear foglamps. Projector headlamps come standard with the Yaris and so does keyless-entry.

On the inside, the Toyota Yaris comes with a well-organized cabin with the latest gizmos which is a must in this segment. You get premium quality interior to compliment the exterior, like roof mounted air-vents with ambient illumination, which is a segment first. The Yaris also comes with 8-way adjustable power driver seat, flat floor for the rear section, glass-high solar energy absorbing (HSEA) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Another segment first is the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control. It also gets automatic climate control and audio, telephony, and cruise control function comes mounted on the multi-functional steering wheel.

For safety too, Toyota is providing with 7 airbags including curtain and knee airbags, front parking sensors, rear parking sensor with a camera, ABS with EBD, stability control and disc brakes for all four wheels. To put things into perspective, the Toyota Yaris received a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Now, at the heart of the Toyota Yaris is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 bhp of max power and 140Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. The company claims that the manual transmission returns fuel efficiency of 17.1kmpl, while the CVT returns 17.8kmpl. But, it is the CVT gearbox that is much more responsive. You also have the option for paddle-shifts in CVT, but that’s only on the top-spec VX.