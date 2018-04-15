All you need to know about ‘OnePlus 6’!

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which is known for its brand image and its durability is grabbing the headlines every now and then following rumours of leaked details of the upcoming OnePlus 6 as possible before the launch event. If you are keen to know more about OnePlus 6, including price, specifications, read on: Sources says the OnePlus 6 price will be CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 34,200) for the base 64GB variant. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB…

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which is known for its brand image and its durability is grabbing the headlines every now and then following rumours of leaked details of the upcoming OnePlus 6 as possible before the launch event. If you are keen to know more about OnePlus 6, including price, specifications, read on:

Sources says the OnePlus 6 price will be CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 34,200) for the base 64GB variant. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variant of the smartphone will cost buyers CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,300) and CNY 4,399 (about Rs. 45,600), respectively.

A previous leak had pegged the price of the 256GB variant at CAD 749, which amounts to around Rs. 38,000. Nonetheless, it will make the OnePlus 6 the most expensive smartphone the Chinese brand has made so far.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, and 64GB/ 256GB inbuilt storage.

The phone is said to run the latest version of OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, although we can expect it to get an Android Pupgrade later this year.

Further, the handset might get a battery upgrade from the current 3300mAh capacity of the OnePlus 5T.

Another report suggests it will support downlink speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 150Mbps, thus bringing Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE to users. The OnePlus 6 will arrive with Qualcomm’s latest X20 LTE modem.

A previous report had claimed the presence of an under display fingerprint sensor, but that seems highly unlikely now.