All you need to know about recently launched Moto G6, Moto G6 Play

Motorola today launched Moto G6, Moto G6 Play smartphones in India. Here are the complete details and specifications of the smartphones.

Moto G6

The Moto G6 has been priced at Rs.13,999 in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs.15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Moto G6 boasts a 5.7-inch Max Vision IPS display on the front with 1080 x 2160 Full HD+ resolution

The Moto G6 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz with an Adreno 506 GPU to take care of the graphics processing

The smartphone will be available in two configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

The smartphone features a 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup on the back with phase detection autofocus and a dual-LED dual-tone flash

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play has been priced at Rs.11,999 in India

The Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with 720 x 1440 HD+ resolution

Protecting the IPS panel is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4 GHz with an Adreno 505 GPU

Moto G6 Play includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. For further expansion, the handset included a dedicated microSD card slot.

At the rear is a 13MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture lens