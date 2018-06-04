All you need to know about recently launched Moto G6, Moto G6 Play

Motorola today launched Moto G6, Moto G6 Play smartphones in India. Here are the complete details and specifications of the smartphones.
Moto G6
The Moto G6 has been priced at Rs.13,999 in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs.15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
The Moto G6 boasts a 5.7-inch Max Vision IPS display on the front with 1080 x 2160 Full HD+ resolution
The Moto G6 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz with an Adreno 506 GPU to take care of the graphics processing
The smartphone will be available in two configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM
The smartphone features a 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup on the back with phase detection autofocus and a dual-LED dual-tone flash
Moto G6 Play
The Moto G6 Play has been priced at Rs.11,999 in India
The Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with 720 x 1440 HD+ resolution
Protecting the IPS panel is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass
Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4 GHz with an Adreno 505 GPU
Moto G6 Play includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. For further expansion, the handset included a dedicated microSD card slot.
At the rear is a 13MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture lens