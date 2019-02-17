All you need to know about ‘Samsung Galaxy A50’!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Samsung which is known to be giving brand new features and good camera quality along with stylish body, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy A50’ in India later in this year.

The South Korean electronics company Samsung will be launching it’s a series this year while specifically talking about ‘Galaxy A50’, the smartphone will be equipped with with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside a screen resolution of 1080 xx 2340 pixels. The display will get an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Other features show that the Galaxy A50 could arrive with an Infinity-U notch display which will house the selfie camera.

On the rear panel, the Galaxy A50 has been shown to get a triple camera sensor. The triple camera setup will include a 25-megapixel primary sensor alongside the f/1.7 aperture. Also, the triple camera unit will get a 5-megapixel depth control sensor with f/2.2 aperture value and an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide images with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A50 selfie camera is a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture value. There is also no fingerprint scanner mounted at the back. This could mean the Galaxy A50 may employ an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device is slated to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC. The chipset will be powered by 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64GB and 128GB respectively.

Also, the Galaxy A50 will run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The Galaxy A50 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A50 could also employ fast charging with a power brick of 15W. The Galaxy A50 will launch in Black, White, and Blue colour variants.