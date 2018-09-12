All you need to know about the newly launched ‘Oppo A7X’!

Chinese multi-national company Oppo have launched its newest smartphone ‘Oppo A7X’ in China priced 2,099 Yuan which is approx. Rs 22,000 in two colour variants – star purple and ice flame blue.

Talking about the most important feature of a smartphone ie camera while Oppo is known to give the best quality camera in each of its smartphones but as the price increases the camera quality of the smartphone also increases. ‘Oppo A7X’ has a dual rear camera with a combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

On the storage front, the phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage with an option to expand via a microSD card and comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and 4, 230 mAh battery.