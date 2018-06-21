All you need to know about the significance, beginning of World Music Day!

Music is that one thing which is peaceful and soothing to our ears and it is one of the most favorite time pass for many people. Music has no language but it is only about the tune, notes, songs that bring people closer to it. In order to show its importance and significance, music lovers all across the globe come together to celebrate this day as World Music Day.

While many of us do know the significance of World Music Day and since when has it marked it beginning and that the day is also known as Fete de la Musique after a music festival that began in France in 1982.

However, there is a theory about how the American musician Joel Cohen proposed the idea of an all-night music celebration in France to mark the beginning of the summer solstice in 1976 and since then, the entire world celebrates this day.

The day sheds light on the importance of music and how it helps people connect across borders. Various musicians perform for free and showcase the power of music on this day. Aspiring singers and young players mesmerise listeners by playing their instruments in public or recreational areas.

It has slowly become a part of pop culture and this day is celebrated in more than 32 countries as one of the most important summer events. To mark the day, around 150 artists from over 16 countries, including France, USA, Nepal, Spain, Italy, Thailand and India, will be performing at multiple venues across the city of Udaipur this year.

The line-up promises to be an enthralling one. From Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy to Txarango, a Catalan fusion band, performing at the fest, the event promises to bring a bouquet of culturally-diverse music on a platter.