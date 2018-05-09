All you need to know about this newly launched Karbonn smartphone!

New Delhi: Karbonn today launched camera-centric smartphone "Frames S9" which is now available for Rs 6,790 on Flipkart, Amazon and retail mobile stores. Here are the features and specifications of Frames S9: The device has an 8MP+8MP dual front Twinfie camera setup and an 8MP rear camera with lED flash It has several shooting modes, including Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse The 4G-VolTE dual SIM smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch…

New Delhi: Karbonn today launched camera-centric smartphone “Frames S9” which is now available for Rs 6,790 on Flipkart, Amazon and retail mobile stores.

Here are the features and specifications of Frames S9:

The device has an 8MP+8MP dual front Twinfie camera setup and an 8MP rear camera with lED flash

It has several shooting modes, including Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse

The 4G-VolTE dual SIM smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 64GB.

Running on a customised operating system (OS), the budget phone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and has a 2,900 mAh battery.