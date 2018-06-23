All you need to know about ‘Vivo Y81’!

The famous Chinese multinational company Vivo which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Vivo Y81’. People all over the world are going gaga over Vivo smartphones and await its new flagships.

Key specifications of ‘Vivo Y81’:-

1. The phone comes with a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1520 pixels.

2. The Vivo Y81 is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM.

3. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

4. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y81 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

5. The Vivo Y81 runs Android 8.1 and is powered by a 3260mAh. It measures 155.06 x 75.00 x 7.77 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 146.50 grams.

6. The Vivo Y81 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G.