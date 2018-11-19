All you need to know about Vodafone’s 100% cashback offer on prepaid plans!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom companies like Airtel, BSNL, Idea and Vodafone have been grabbing headlines every now and then because of their affordable recharge plans for their customers. Specifically talking, Vodafone have launched its newest recharge plan and cashback offer is valid on Rs. 399, Rs. 458 and Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone 100 per cent cashback is being offered through Rs. 50 vouchers that can be used as discount coupons on future prepaid recharges. While the Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes with 8 x Rs. 50 vouchers, the Rs. 458 and Rs. 509 prepaid plans come with nine and ten vouchers respectively.

As expected, Vodafone customers can use only one voucher at a time to recharge and the voucher discount is only applicable to the mobile number used to perform the original recharge. For example, using the Rs. 50 voucher, the Rs. 399 plan can be availed for Rs. 349.

Vodafone Rs. 349 prepaid recharge offers 1.4Gb of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS with a validity of 70 days. Similarly, the Vodafone Rs.458 and Rs. 509 prepaid plans come with similar offerings but with 84 days and 90 days validity period respectively. The Rs. 50 cashback voucher can be accessed in the MyVodafone app available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Vodafone customers can make use of the cashback voucher only on MyVodafone app.

As mentioned, the cashback offer is only applicable in select circles. For example, the cashback offer is not applicable on the Rs. 509 prepaid recharge in Chennai circle. For Vodafone customers in Himachal Pradesh, the cashback offer is not applicable on the Rs. 509 and Rs. 399 prepaid recharge.