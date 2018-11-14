All you need to know about Vodafone’s new prepaid plan at Rs. 189!

World-wide famous telecom company Vodafone is giving tuff competition to all other leading telecom companies like Reliance Jio, BSNL, Idea and Airtel by grabbing the headlines every now and then for their extremely affordable offers for its customers.

Vodafone (India) has introduced a new prepaid plan, and it could very well be the best the telco has come up with so far. Priced at Rs 189, the plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits (local, STD, and roaming), along with 2GB of high-speed data allowance.

While that may not sound impressive, the best part is that the plan comes with a validity of 56 days. This makes it one of the most affordable prepaid offerings by Vodafone (India), and perfect for users who rely heavily on voice calls but don’t really need that much data.

That said, Vodafone’s new plan does have some limitations. First, it doesn’t include any free SMS benefits whatsoever. Second, as is the case with most Vodafone plans, this one also caps voice calls at 250 minutes/day and 1000 minutes/week. However, it’s the long validity that makes the plan a winner.

So far, Vodafone’s Rs 189 plan is only available for select subscribers in some telecom circles. Also, there’s no information (yet) as to when (if ever) Vodafone will roll it out for a larger group of subscribers.